Usca Ria LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $218,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $164.26 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.