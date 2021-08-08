Usca Ria LLC Sells 202 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.99. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

