Usca Ria LLC Purchases 96 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $444.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $444.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

