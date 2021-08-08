Usca Ria LLC Purchases 2,753 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 88,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $27.01 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 150.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

