Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NYSE:U opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a PE ratio of -92.24. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,709 shares of company stock worth $115,531,858 in the last quarter.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

