Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after buying an additional 417,809 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.07. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.