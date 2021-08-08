Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upstart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $34,392,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,822. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

