Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -71.11%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $837,600 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after buying an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

