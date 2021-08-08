Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Trading Up 7.5%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $48.09. 1,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 64,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $661.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

