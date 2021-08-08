Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $24.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,108. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.97. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.