United Therapeutics Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $16.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.15 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $213.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.99.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

