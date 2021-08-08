United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. 314,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,034. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,635. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $395,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 93.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 78,411 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

