United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.62 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

