Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

UIS opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65. Unisys has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $931,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Unisys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unisys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

