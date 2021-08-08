Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 69,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $220.50. 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

