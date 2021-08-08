Unifty Price Hits $27.18 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and $382,785.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $27.18 or 0.00061804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00146062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,161.12 or 1.00418442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.04 or 0.00791407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,507 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.