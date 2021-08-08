Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

Under Armour stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after acquiring an additional 196,127 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

