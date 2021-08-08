Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UAA. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Under Armour by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,862,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

