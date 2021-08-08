UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UDR by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 907,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,250 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

