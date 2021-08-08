U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 99,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.01.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $390,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

