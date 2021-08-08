Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,145 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 430,047 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.