Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

