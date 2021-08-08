Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 215,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,136. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.
In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
