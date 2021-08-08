Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 215,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,136. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

