Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Tupperware Brands worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $305,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUP. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

