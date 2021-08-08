TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays downgraded TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,851. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.