Tufton Capital Management Has $288,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $236.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

