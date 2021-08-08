Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$52.00” Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.64.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$41.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,167,143.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

