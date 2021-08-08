TrustSwap Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $84.88 million and $1.63 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00836658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00101307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00040072 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,227,886 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

