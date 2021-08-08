Truist Securities Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Hold

Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.
Shares of MRCY stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.