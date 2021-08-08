Truist Securities Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Hold

Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

