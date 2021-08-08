Truist Securities Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $390.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $330.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.88.

CVNA stock opened at $345.65 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $372.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,409.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,579 shares of company stock worth $480,733,217 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

