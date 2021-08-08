Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FNF. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

