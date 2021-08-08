Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$57.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.75 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$170.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

TRRSF stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

