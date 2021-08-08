TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report $247.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.59 million and the lowest is $241.50 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,950 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $87.21 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

