TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $145.79. 2,641,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

