TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

