TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.69. 718,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.89. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $277.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

