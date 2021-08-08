TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $590.68. The stock had a trading volume of 709,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $542.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 703.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

