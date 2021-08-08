TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $87,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $144.09. 3,826,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,798. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

