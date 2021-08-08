TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

NYSE PG traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,030,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

