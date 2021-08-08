TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

THS stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.