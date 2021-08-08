Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,060

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,748.50 ($22.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,689.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

