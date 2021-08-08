TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $843.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

