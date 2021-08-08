TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 110.10 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £79.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

