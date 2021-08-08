Tranquility Partners LLC Has $8.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,069 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

