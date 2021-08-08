Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,224 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 87,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.55 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.