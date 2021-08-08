Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Invests $5.87 Million in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 219,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWH. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 71,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $370,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWH stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

