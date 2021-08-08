Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 201.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.83.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

