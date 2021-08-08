Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $349,860.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock worth $3,283,094. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

FFIV stock opened at $211.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

