Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $368.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

