Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,763. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

